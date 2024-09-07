Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Price Target at $19.64

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,415.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 52,709 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 58,954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

