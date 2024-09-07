Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$18.71

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.71.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CGX
Cineplex Trading Down 2.8 %
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.100304 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.