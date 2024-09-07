Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) PT at C$18.71

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Cineplex Trading Down 2.8 %

CGX opened at C$10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$672.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.44.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.100304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

