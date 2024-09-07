Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 1.9 %
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
