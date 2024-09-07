Barclays Upgrades ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Strong Sell

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

