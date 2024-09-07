AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,279,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $160,150.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 753,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,014,079.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,512. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $575,000. Creative Planning increased its position in AvidXchange by 272.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AvidXchange by 14.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AvidXchange by 9.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,414,000 after buying an additional 246,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.