AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $39.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

