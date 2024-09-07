ARPA (ARPA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $49.48 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $49.48 million and $4.20 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ARPA has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARPA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03382995 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $7,096,464.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARPA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARPA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.