Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Sells $2,773,731.00 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ADM opened at $59.49 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $420,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.