Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Kurt W. Loring Sells 4,858 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $193.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.59 and a 12 month high of $223.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,436,000. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after buying an additional 197,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

