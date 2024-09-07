Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) PT at C$58.13

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.13.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSU

Insider Buying and Selling

Trisura Group Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total value of C$118,048.00. In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total transaction of C$1,325,530.49. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,353 shares of company stock worth $3,342,162. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSU opened at C$39.42 on Friday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 76.83.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of C$772.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.6611359 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.