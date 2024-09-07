Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) PT at C$58.13

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.13.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Shares of TSU opened at C$39.42 on Friday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 76.83.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of C$772.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.6611359 EPS for the current year.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
