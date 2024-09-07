aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.98 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $252.97 million and approximately $15.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,789,839 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

