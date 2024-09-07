Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,393,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 168,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of -476.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

