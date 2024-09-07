accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $634.98

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 634.98 ($8.35) and traded as low as GBX 534 ($7.02). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 544 ($7.15), with a volume of 82,621 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The stock has a market cap of £211.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,714.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 643.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 634.27.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

