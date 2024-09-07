8,077 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,569,000 after acquiring an additional 430,134 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

