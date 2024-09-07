71,397 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up about 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

ISPY stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

