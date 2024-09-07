5,125 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,125 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 15,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $77.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

