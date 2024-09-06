Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

WMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. 1,889,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,333,033. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $618.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

