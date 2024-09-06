Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,829,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 6,757,074 shares.The stock last traded at $75.06 and had previously closed at $74.96.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.