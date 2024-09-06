Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,829,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 6,757,074 shares.The stock last traded at $75.06 and had previously closed at $74.96.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

