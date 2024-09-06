Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Truepoint Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $250,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

