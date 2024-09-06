Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $630.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $630.41.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $606.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

