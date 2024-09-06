TeraWulf’s (WULF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.71.

TeraWulf Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TeraWulf by 57.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

