Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

TDC opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,332,000. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2,920.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,183,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 1,144,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,827,000 after acquiring an additional 808,691 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $30,998,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,400,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

