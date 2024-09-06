TD Asset Management Inc Sells 97,378 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,378 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.94% of Stantec worth $89,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Stantec by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $88.42.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

