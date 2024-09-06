TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $145,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $544.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $533.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.28. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

