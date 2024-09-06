TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 815,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $115,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

