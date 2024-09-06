TD Asset Management Inc Buys 20,325 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $96,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $162.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $162.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.