State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Insider Purchases A$362,311.20 in Stock

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS – Get Free Report) insider Philip (Phil) Baker acquired 8,051,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$362,311.20 ($246,470.20).

Philip (Phil) Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Philip (Phil) Baker bought 3,462,657 shares of State Gas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$173,132.85 ($117,777.45).

State Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 12.80.

About State Gas

State Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of gas fields in Australia. Its flagship projects are the Reid's Dome gas project comprising the production lease 231 permit and the Rolleston-West project covering an area of approximately 1,595 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland.

