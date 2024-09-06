Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.88.

A number of research firms have commented on SPB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

SPB stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

