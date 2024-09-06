Shelette M. Gustafson Sells 4,167 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:J opened at $143.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $144.27.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

