Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.93 and last traded at $65.69. 553,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,621,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,265 shares of company stock worth $1,067,351. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Roku by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

