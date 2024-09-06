Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Lessened by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.92. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.