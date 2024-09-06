Request Trading Down 8.3% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Request has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $72.49 million and approximately $800,478.17 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008696 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,305.48 or 0.99801740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09726698 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $572,586.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

