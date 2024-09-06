Range Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,589 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at $76,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

