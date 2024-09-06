Range Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,589 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at $76,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
ADT Stock Performance
Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.92.
ADT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ADT
About ADT
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADT
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.