Range Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $168.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.