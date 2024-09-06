Range Financial Group LLC Buys 956 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 187,656 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,306,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

