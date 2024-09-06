Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 9,752,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 39,208,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 37.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 923,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

