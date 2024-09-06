Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PEB stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,036,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after buying an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 541,573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 759,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,659 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

