NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$3.89 and a 12 month high of C$7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.84.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

