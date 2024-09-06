Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $469.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,971,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,971,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,091.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $513.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $309.18 and a 52 week high of $522.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 24.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

