MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $4,884,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

