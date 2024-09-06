MCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

