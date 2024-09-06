Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 685 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $272,312,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $162.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.02 and its 200 day moving average is $181.13. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $158.30 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

