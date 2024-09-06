Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWOB stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3228 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

