Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.61. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $101.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

