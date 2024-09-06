Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 976 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS IFRA opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

