Mary Beth Straka Sells 3,240 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

WEC stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

