MA Private Wealth Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MA Private Wealth cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,371 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $99.57 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $100.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

