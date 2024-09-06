Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $24.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Life Time Group stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

