Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.98. 264,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,813. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $140.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.