Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CFO Sells 4,683 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,217,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,721,000 after purchasing an additional 103,809 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,354,000 after purchasing an additional 464,289 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,304,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

